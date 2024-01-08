HEAD TOPICS

Missing Component from Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jet Recovered from Suburban Backyard

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that the missing component from the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet involved in an Alaska Airlines emergency landing has been found in the backyard of a suburban home. The plug door tore off the left side of the Alaska Airlines jet, causing depressurization and forcing the pilots to turn back and land safely. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily grounded 171 Boeing MAX 9 jets with the same panel. The missing plug door was discovered by a Portland school teacher in his backyard.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said late on Sunday the "key missing component" from the Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 9 jet involved in an Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) emergency landing had been recovered from the backyard of a suburban home.

The plug door tore off the left side of an Alaska Airlines jet on Friday following takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, depressurizing the plane and forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing MAX 9 jets installed with the same panel, which weighs about 60 pounds (27 kg) and covers an optional exit door mainly used by low-cost airlines. The missing plug door was recovered on Sunday by a Portland school teacher identified only as "Bob" in the Cedar Hills neighborhood who found it in his backyard, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said, saying she was "very relieved" it had been foun

