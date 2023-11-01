Military courts necessery for swift justice: Survey

:

SAMAATV: Judges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice ShahSC judge's 27-page dissent note against court’s majority verdict in NAB amendments case released

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: The Supreme Court Stops Accountability Courts from Issuing Final Verdict In NAB CasesThe Supreme Court has barred the accountability courts from issuing final judgments in trials that landed before them after the apex court annulled the amendments to the National Accountability Laws.

BOLNETWORK: SC bars accountability courts from delivering final verdict in NAB casesThe Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a directive restricting all accountability courts from delivering final verdicts in any cases.

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

BOLNETWORK: China started national population survey in face of falling birth rateLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: US military buys lots of Japanese seafood to avoid ban from ChinaUS military buys lots of Japanese seafood to avoid ban from China. China cited food safety concerns as the basis for its ban.

