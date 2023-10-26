Middle East in focus as China & US meet to plan Biden-Xi summit

Donald Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order twice in Civil Fraud ActThe superpowers have taken on a new dimension as a result of the Middle East war.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarks on a much-awaited trip to Washington as the United States and China attempt to resolve their profound strategic divides and clear the path for the anticipated summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on Thursday.

Preventing the world’s two largest economies from engaging in fierce competition and disputes over a wide range of matters, including trade, Taiwan, and the South China Sea, from spiraling out of control has been the Biden administration’s top objective with Beijing.

Jon Alterman, head of the Middle East program at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies said, “The Chinese certainly have an interest in preventing a direct U.S.-Iranian confrontation, as they are major oil consumers and that would spike prices.” headtopics.com

However, Shi continued: “The U.S. position on Iran is far from acceptable to China and vice versa. Mutual compromise on this issue could be too limited and small to be of any significance.” China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Tuesday, “China has been working tirelessly to promote the cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace. We have been maintaining close communication with the parties concerned.”

According to two U.S. sources, he is also anticipated to have a conversation with Biden while in the White House, though it is unknown how significant their exchange will be.Analysts believe that the talks would center on getting ready for Biden and Xi’s planned meeting, which is expected to take place on the fringes of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco from November 11–17. headtopics.com

A top Chinese diplomat will visit Washington ahead of a possible meeting between Biden and XiA top Chinese diplomat will visit Washington ahead of a possible meeting between Biden and Xi مزید پڑھ ⮕

Xi Jinping claims China plans to work with US to resolve disputesXi Jinping claims China plans to work with US to resolve disputes. Xi's call for more stable bilateral relations is based on mutual respect. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Putin warns Israel-Hamas conflict could spread beyond Middle East, condemns Gaza bombingPutin warned on Wednesday that Israel's conflict with Hamas could spread well beyond the Middle East مزید پڑھ ⮕

Stocks hit by Middle East, earnings and economy concernsIsrael conducts limited ground invasion into Gaza: IDF مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza, prepares invasion as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastWorld powers failed to secure plans to deliver critical humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Middle East nations to introduce joint tourist visaThe GCC's unified tourist visa has been approved, although the exact launch date remains under consideration. However, sources suggest that it could become operational as early as next year, with a deadline set for 2025 in case of any unforeseen delays. مزید پڑھ ⮕