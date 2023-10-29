Mexican president blasts critics after deadly hurricane

MEXICO (Reuters) - The death toll from a devastating hurricane this week in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco has risen to 39, the government said on Saturday, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused his opponents of exaggerating the scale of the disaster.
The government, which previously reported 27 deaths with four others missing, has so far released little information about the dead and injured. Looting has continued and residents in hard-hit neighborhoods, struggling to find food and water, have accused the government of not delivering sufficient aid.
"They circle like vultures, they don't care about people's pain, they want to hurt us, for there to have been lots of deaths," he said. "Let her tell us ... how many people have really lost their lives so far," he said, adding his administration was doing more than any government had "ever done" to handle the aftermath.
On Saturday afternoon, rescue teams aboard two inflatable red boats searched the Acapulco bay for drowning victims. They returned to shore with three bodies wrapped in black bags.Some officials have privately expressed concern that the number of fatalities could rise. The dead were 29 men and 10 women, the government said, citing figures from Guerrero, Acapulco's home state.
In the Renacimiento neighborhood, residents padded through streets flooded with murky brown water as high as ankle-level, and lamented the lack of aid. Also trudging through a flooded street, Martha Villanueva covered her mouth with her hand as she spoke through sobs: "We want help. We lost everything in the water."