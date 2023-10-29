Mexican president blasts critics after deadly hurricane

MEXICO (Reuters) - The death toll from a devastating hurricane this week in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco has risen to 39, the government said on Saturday, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused his opponents of exaggerating the scale of the disaster.

The government, which previously reported 27 deaths with four others missing, has so far released little information about the dead and injured. Looting has continued and residents in hard-hit neighborhoods, struggling to find food and water, have accused the government of not delivering sufficient aid.

"They circle like vultures, they don't care about people's pain, they want to hurt us, for there to have been lots of deaths," he said. "Let her tell us ... how many people have really lost their lives so far," he said, adding his administration was doing more than any government had "ever done" to handle the aftermath. headtopics.com

On Saturday afternoon, rescue teams aboard two inflatable red boats searched the Acapulco bay for drowning victims. They returned to shore with three bodies wrapped in black bags.Some officials have privately expressed concern that the number of fatalities could rise. The dead were 29 men and 10 women, the government said, citing figures from Guerrero, Acapulco's home state.

In the Renacimiento neighborhood, residents padded through streets flooded with murky brown water as high as ankle-level, and lamented the lack of aid. Also trudging through a flooded street, Martha Villanueva covered her mouth with her hand as she spoke through sobs: "We want help. We lost everything in the water." headtopics.com

Acapulco ravaged by looting after Hurricane OtisAcapulco ravaged by looting after Hurricane Otis مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hurricane Otis claims over 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billionsHurricane Otis claims over 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billions. Andres Manuel Lopez described impact on Acapulco as disastrous مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hurricane Otis kills at least 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billionsOtis, which struck Mexico on Wednesday as a Category 5 storm, left a trail of wreckage across city مزید پڑھ ⮕

President Alvi reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris on Black DayWe are with you at every forum, President of Pakistan assures Kashmiris مزید پڑھ ⮕

President directs varsity to accommodate student who missed course due to COVID-19ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Air University to reconsider the case of granting one additional year to its female student. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Oct 27, 1947 was one of the darkest days for Kashmiri people: presidentISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said October 27, 1947 was one of the darkest days for the Kashmiri people. The Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, which began on that day, stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris to determine their own destiny, he said. مزید پڑھ ⮕