Mehidy Hasan Miraz blames batters for World Cup exit

Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezZaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezHow did the leaked selfie of Imran Khan with a police officer emerge?

:

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz traps Abdullah Shafique as Babar joins FakharDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz dashes Fakhar Zaman's hopes of scoring tonDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Gautam Gambhir blames Joe Root for England’s dismal World Cup performanceFormer Indian opener Gautam Gambhir accused middle-order batsman Joe Root of England of being too responsible for

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Bangladesh are 82 at the loss of 3 wickets in the ICC World Cup match against Pakistan being played in Kolkata.Bangladesh are 82 at the loss of 3 wickets in the ICC World Cup match against Pakistan being played in Kolkat. Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in a world cup clash unlikely to save the teams' fading semi-final dreams.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PAK vs BAN: Pakistan mulling three changes for Bangladesh clashIn preparation for tomorrow's ICC World Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Pakistan is thinking

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Upset? Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wicketsAfghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets while chasing 242 in the 30th game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕