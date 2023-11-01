Latin American countries recall envoys, cut ties with Israel for bombing Gaza

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: World Starts Showing Spine: Bolivia Cuts Israel Ties, Colombia, Chile Recall EnvoysThe world seems to be awakening to the Israel's inhuman atrocities on helpless Palestinians as Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in protest against its crimes against humanity.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: US Resists Ceasefire Pleas in Israel-Gaza ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Sunak convenes Cobra to discuss Israel-Gaza conflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: USAID Administrator FM Jilani discuss bilateral ties, Gaza situationAdministrator of the USAID Samantha Power on Tuesday telephoned Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕