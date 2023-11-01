Latest Price of Hi Speed SR 70 in Pakistan & Specs

The Hi Speed SR 70 is now available in Pakistan, offering a budget-friendly alternative for those in search of a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. Priced at just PKR 115,000, this motorcycle is set to become a game-changer in the local market.The Hi-Speed SR 70 boasts an array of features that make it a competitive option in the motorcycle segment.

Fuel Efficiency: With a fuel tank capacity of 8 liters and an impressive fuel average of 45.0 KM/L, the Hi Speed SR 70 proves to be an economical choice for daily commuting.This motorcycle’s design features a sleek and modern frame with a backbone chassis, providing excellent stability and maneuverability.

Ground Clearance: A ground clearance of 136mm ensures that you can tackle various road conditions with ease.The Hi Speed SR 70 can reach a top speed of 80 KM/H, making it suitable for both urban and rural areas.Weighing in at just 82 kg, the Hi Speed SR 70 is lightweight and easy to handle.The bike features 17-inch wheels with a 2.50-inch tire at the back and a 2.25-inch tire at the front, offering excellent grip and stability.

In a market that is known for its diverse range of motorcycles, the Hi Speed SR 70 is a breath of fresh air. Its affordable price tag, along with its impressive performance and features, makes it an attractive option for both seasoned riders and newcomers to the world of motorcycling.The United 70, a recently revealed model for the year 2023 in...

