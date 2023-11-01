Largest Chinese Antarctic fleet sets off to put up research facility

This deployment represents China’s largest fleet of research vessels to the Antarctic and is concentrated on the development of the station on Inexpressible Island, situated near the Ross Sea. Construction work on the first Chinese station in the Pacific sector commenced in 2018 and will facilitate research into the Antarctic environment.

The station’s location also offers strategic advantages for signal collection and telemetry data, but China has consistently denied any suggestions of espionage or military use for its research stations.

The cargo ship, “Tianhui” or “Divine Blessings,” departed from the eastern port of Zhangjiagang, loaded with construction materials for the station.

:

SAMAATV: India faces Its largest data breach as 815 mln personal records leakedThe leaked information reportedly originates from the database of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), although the exact source of the breach remains shrouded in mystery.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Iran hit by 5.0 magnitude quake, German research center reportsThere is currently no information on any reported casualties or damage

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflictReports emerging from the Wall Street Journal on Monday unveiled that the namesake of Israel was no longer present on digital maps maintained by these prominent Chinese companies.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Pakistan pacers put Bangladesh on backfootDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Chinese ambassador calls on caretaker minister for energyThe Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, met with the Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch New Zealand vs South AfricaNew Zealand and South Africa will face off in Match 32 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on November 1 in Gahunje, Pune.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕