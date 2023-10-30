Laiba Khan's beach look turns heads on social media

Pakistani emerging star Laiba Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which her fashion game is on point from her trip to Dubai.
The actress explored various breathtaking locations in Dubai including Palm West Beach, Forever Rose Café, Huqqabaz Garden, and the Museum of the Future. In the first set of shared pictures, while capturing the beautiful scenes of Palm West Beach, Laiba simply nailed the beach look in a blue-white floral long frock and added a lot of accessories including a matching headpiece, sunglasses, silver hoops, a watch, bracelets and rings which increase the charm of her look.
The ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actress can be seen wearing a long dress featuring a houndstooth pattern, which she accessorized with a white sneaker and a sling bag. On the other hand, her sister opted for a more casual look, donned a checkered shirt and a pair of white trousers, accessorized with a cross body bag and shoes.The ‘Haseena’ actress also posted some glimpses from her visit to Huqqabaz Garden in which she slayed the street fashion as she can be seen wearing trousers and top adorned with a smiley emoji. headtopics.com
The actress has appeared in many hit Pakistani drama serials including Pakeeza Phupo, Do Bol, Tarap, and Mera Dil Mera Dushman.