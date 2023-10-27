Lahore’s air quality declared unhealthy with 168 AQI ranking

In another corner of Lahore, specifically at the Punjab University Lahore College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, the AQI was measured at 159.In Sheikhupura, on the Lahore Faisalabad Bypass Road at Shaheen Wells Phase II, the AQI was recorded as 133.This showed that the concern for air quality extended beyond the major cities to encompass suburban areas and the various regions surrounding Lahore.

The release of these air quality index numbers served as a crucial reminder of the ongoing efforts to monitor and improve environmental conditions. The rising AQI levels in Lahore should concern both civilians and government officials, as it emphasizes the critical need for initiatives to combat air pollution and protect the health of the people of Lahore.

