LHC bans issuance of NOCs for development projects until January

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) restricted issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) for development projects until January.The commissioner Lahore has been directed to form an encouraging policy for the people using electric motorcycles and the bicycles as well. Similarly, points should be established in Lahore from where the citizens can get bicycles on affordable rent.

The LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim also ordered the Lahore Commissioner that brick kilns in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib be shifted to the new technology. Meanwhile, the court has withdrawn the stay order issued against development work near Babu Sabu interchange amid the Commissioner Lahore statement and allowed work on the scheme. Recommended NewsBugti says deportation drive doesn't target ethnic Afghans, rules out deadline extension

Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant of Zulfi BukhariLAHORE: The Ministry of Interior approved the issuance of a red warrant for former Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Issuing of fake Pakistani NICs, passports to Iranian citizens reportedA concerning revelation has come to light regarding the issuance of fake Pakistani identity cards and passports to Iranian citizens. مزید پڑھ ⮕

LHC rejects millers' plea for larger bench on sugar pricingThe bench announced its verdict reserved on the petition of millers against Punjab govt notification مزید پڑھ ⮕

Iran bans 12 actresses from working in moviesIranian authorities have prohibited a dozen women actors from working because they did not adhere to the country's strict dress code which mandates wearing headscarves. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Govt plans various initiatives for development of IT, telecom sectorsGovt plans a number of initiatives for development of Information Technology and Telecommunication sectors in the country مزید پڑھ ⮕

Alvi says president will continue his duty until next president electedPresident Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in search of a new narrative lure its supporters and voters. مزید پڑھ ⮕