LHC میں پنجاب میں سیکشن 144 کی پابندی کے خلاف درخواست دائر

LAHORE - The imposition of Section 144 in Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Attock, has been challenged in the Lahore High Court .
A miscellaneous petition was filed by Malik Najiaullah, arguing that the enforcement of Section 144 across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, was unlawful. The petition stated that Section 144 was frequently imposed whenever the PTI called for rallies or protests. The petitioner has requested the court to declare the notification imposing Section 144 in Punjab null and void.
It is worth noting that the Punjab government had enforced Section 144 in the Rawalpindi division for two days. According to the order issued by the Punjab Home Department, all forms of political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests, and similar activities were prohibited during the enforcement of Section 144.
