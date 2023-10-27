Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe

PARIS (AFP) – Liverpool eased Toulouse aside 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Thursday, while Brighton beat ailing Dutch giants Ajax for the club's first ever victory in continental competition.

Wataru Endo headed in his first goal for the Reds to restore their lead on the half-hour and Darwin Nunez slammed in a third minutes later. "Most of the time we were in complete control. We made good goals, nobody got hurt, perfect night," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told TNT Sports.

They are five points clear of Toulouse and Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise, who grabbed two late goals to overcome LASK of Austria 2-1. Four-time European champions Ajax are languishing one spot off the foot of the Eredivisie, and fell behind at the Amex Stadium just before half-time to Joao Pedro's tap-in. headtopics.com

"The first victory in Europe for Brighton. It's a great day for our fans, our club, our owners. We are very proud to give them this day," De Zerbi told TNT Sports.Orbelin Pineda cancelled out Vitinha's opener for Marseille, but a moment of madness from AEK goalkeeper Cican Stankovic cost his team dearly.

Kostas Fortounis struck from distance to give the Greek side the lead and Rodinei added a second before half-time with a deflected effort. "We have to improve our performance. And we must rise to the occasion. I am disappointed by our first half. It was a tough match, but we carry on," said West Ham manager David Moyes.Rangers relied on a fine display from goalkeeper Jack Butland in a 0-0 draw at Sparta Prague. headtopics.com

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Qarabag 5-1 to stay perfect in Group H and continue their brilliant start to the season under Xabi Alonso.

