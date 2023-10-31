Liverpool's Quadruple aspirations gaining momentum

:

DUNYANEWS: Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in EuropeLiverpool beat Toulouse 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Thursday.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: FM Jilani, Kyrgyz president discuss bilateral cooperationThey expressed a mutual desire to build stronger economic, political, and educational relations.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Caretaker Govt committed to hold free, fair elections: SolangiSolangi expressed desire to hold elections in a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: COAS Munir resolves to bolster security cooperation with QatarChief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir expressed on Thursday a keen desire for an expanded scope of defence and security collaboration with the Qatari armed forces.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Putin says Russian-held regions in Ukraine endorse their choice to join MoscowPutin said early residents of Moscow-held regions in Ukraine expressed desire to be part of Russia.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕