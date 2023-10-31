HEAD TOPICS

Liverpool's Quadruple aspirations gaining momentum

SAMAATV1 min.

Pep Lijnders, the assistant manager of Liverpool, has expressed the club's desire to accomplish the seemingly impossible by targeting victory in four different tournaments this season.

پاکستان عنوانات

تبصرہ لکھیں

:

DUNYANEWS: Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in EuropeLiverpool beat Toulouse 5-1 to register a third straight Europa League win Thursday.
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: FM Jilani, Kyrgyz president discuss bilateral cooperationThey expressed a mutual desire to build stronger economic, political, and educational relations.
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Caretaker Govt committed to hold free, fair elections: SolangiSolangi expressed desire to hold elections in a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere.
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: COAS Munir resolves to bolster security cooperation with QatarChief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir expressed on Thursday a keen desire for an expanded scope of defence and security collaboration with the Qatari armed forces.
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Putin says Russian-held regions in Ukraine endorse their choice to join MoscowPutin said early residents of Moscow-held regions in Ukraine expressed desire to be part of Russia.
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕