Liverpool Monitoring Ongoing Situation with Luis Diaz’s Family

Liverpool acknowledges situation with Luis Diaz’s familyColombian President reports mother’s location, father missinghas acknowledged being informed about a developing situation concerning the family of Luis Diaz, following reports of his parents’ abduction in Colombia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro shared on social media that Diaz’s mother was located in Barrancas, while his father remains unaccounted for.“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club said.

Luis Diaz was omitted from Liverpool’s match-day squad for the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.“We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp said before the match.Additionally, the Colombian Football Federation extended their support to the forward and his family. headtopics.com

"We express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation," a statement read.

