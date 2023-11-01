Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers deal –source

:

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate Discusses Situation In Gaza: Call For An Immediate Ceasefire, Expedite Aid Delivery To GazaSenate continued discussion on Israeli barbarism and humanitarian situation in Gaza where senators called for an immediate ceasefire, end to Gaza blockade, and ensuring smooth flow of aid into Gaza.

24NEWSHD: Naimal Khawar dedicates artwork to Gaza mothersNaimal Khawar Khan dedicates her artwork to mothers of Gaza

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

SAMAATV: Gaza crisis: leaked plan, ceasefire rejection, and underground confrontationGaza crisis with a leaked plan, Israel's ceasefire rejection, and the underground conflict, as international tensions rise.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 8,000: Strike On Al-Quds Hospital Feared As Israel Asks For Its EvacuationFears of a possible strike on Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital grow after Israel ordered its “immediate” evacuation and as bombardment continues. The World Health Organization says it is “deeply concerned”. The Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza says Israel has told them to evacuate Al-Quds, a key hospital in Gaza city.

