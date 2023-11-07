Lebanese sisters killed in Israeli strike on car

AYNATA, Lebanon (Reuters) - Sisters Rimas, Taline and Lianne Chour were preparing to travel to Beirut for temporary schooling there because of escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah militants in their native southern Lebanon. and their grandmother, and leaving their mother wounded and confused. "She was shouting, 'where are my children, where are my children?'" said their uncle Samir Ayyoub, who witnessed the strike while he drove in convoy with them in his own car.

Ayyoub, a local journalist, spoke to Reuters on Monday as he picked through the wreckage of the car. He held up schoolbooks and bags charred in the blast.Lebanese authorities say Israel carried out the strike and that Beirut will submit a complaint to the United Nations over the killing of civilians. Israel's military said its troops engaged a vehicle in Lebanon on Sunday which was "identified as a suspected transport for terrorists", and it was looking into reports there were civilians inside. The sisters, aged 14, 12 and 10 respectively, are the latest victims of a Middle East war that began on Oct. 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people, most of them civilians. In response, Israel has pummelled the Gaza Strip which Hamas controls with air strikes and a ground invasion and has killed 10,000 Palestinians there including 4,000 childre

:

