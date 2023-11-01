Kazakhstan greets France’s Macron amid Moscow’s disapproving gaze

Kazakhstan, a significant oil producer, has become a key alternative supplier of crude for European countries seeking to reduce their reliance on Russian oil. Among these agreements was a declaration of intent to cooperate in the highly sought-after field of rare earths and rare metals.

He acknowledged the geopolitical pressures and challenges faced by Kazakhstan but praised the country for its commitment to independence and fostering relationships with different nations. The Kremlin has expressed apprehensions that the West is attempting to distance Russia from its neighbors and allies while emphasizing that Kazakhstan is a sovereign state with the freedom to develop relations with any country.Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the next stop on Macron’s trip, have both declined to recognize Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories and have pledged to adhere to Western sanctions against Moscow.

BOLNETWORK: Zaka Ashraf says ‘Inzamam ul Haq took unilateral decision to resign’Inzamam ul Haq, the Chief Selector for the Pakistan national cricket team, has tendered his resignation amid allegations of a conflict of interest.

DUNYANEWS: Gaza aid distribution struggles amid overcrowding, debris, lack of fuelDistribution of food and medical supplies is faltering in Gaza due to a chronic lack of fuel.

DUNYANEWS: Mega-cap firm valuations fall amid rising rates, tech earnings concernsGoogle parent Alphabet's market capitalization dropped nearly 6% to $1.56tr at end of Oct

SAMAATV: Inzamam-ul-Haq Resigns as Pakistan Chief Selector Amid Conflict of Interest AllegationsInzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistani cricket captain and Chief Selector, has resigned from his post amid the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 following allegations that he held a stake in a company responsible for managing cricket players.

BOLNETWORK: Caretaker Government Warning | Petrol Price Decreased | The Special Report | 6 Oct 2023 - BOL NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: Pakistan vs Netherlands | World Cup 2023 | Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar | Summaiya Rizwan | 6 Oct 2023 - BOL NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

