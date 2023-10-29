Kashmiris Being Targeted By Occupation Forces Every Day: Masood Khan

Addressing a Seminar on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at the embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, Ambassador Masood Khan said that there is a need to recalibrate our strategy on the issue of Kashmir.

They have violated political, economic, social and cultural rights of the people of Jammu And Kashmir. He said that the Indian leadership including Mahatama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Patel and others had failed to convince the Kashmiris to join India.He said that Maharaja Of Kashmir and Sheikh Abdullah betrayed the people of Kashmir.

Former Norwegian MP Lars Rise, speaking to the gathering via zoom, underscored the need for making world leaders realize about the gravity of the situation and the need to find permanent solution to the long-standing issue. headtopics.com

Renowned Author and Historian Victoria Schofield in her remarks urged to galvanize civil society and raise awareness about the issue of Kashmir. Kashmiri Leader Mr. Muzzammil Ayub Thakur and Advisor To President AJK Sardar Zareef Khan in their remarks reiterated the demand for giving the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination.

