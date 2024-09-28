KP CM Gandapur Punjab Sarkar Se PTI Protest Mein Tamasul Nahi Karne Ki Dua

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has warned the Punjab government not to disrupt the protest plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf scheduled in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Talking to Dunya News, CM Gandapur said that the large crowd has proved that people are with Imran Khan. “The Punjab government imposed section 144 and we imposed section 804 in return,” he said, while referring towards PTI founder’s identification number at Adiala Jail.The entrance to Liaquat Bagh was completely sealed with barriers and barbed wires while containers were also placed around Murree Road.It was also reported that mobile services in Rawalpindi would also be partially suspended today.
Additionally, the route to Ghora Gali in Murree, located 50 kilometres from Rawalpindi, has been blocked with a truck, and the Murree motorway has been closed for general traffic.Maryam Nawaz calls for comprehensive plan for establishment of 'Punjab Tourism Authority'Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strikeUS diplomacy in Mideast falters as clock ticks down for Biden
PTI Protest Rawalpindi Punjab Government Imran Khan
پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات
Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »
ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »