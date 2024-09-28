KP CM Gandapur Protestı Kapatır

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday called off protest without reaching Rawalpindi and directed the party workers to go home.

“We don’t want any confrontation with the institutions,” said Gandapur while addressing the party workers.Earlier, clashes were also reported between the police and PTI workers as the party founder had given a protest call in Rawalpindi on Saturday.Earlier, CM Gandapur had warned the Punjab government not to disrupt the protest plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf scheduled in Rawalpindi.

