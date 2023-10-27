KFC shuts down all Lesotho restaurants amid South African bird flu outbreak

South Africa has been grappling with the bird flu outbreak for several months and has had to cull over seven million egg-laying hens, accounting for 20-30% of the country's total poultry stock.
This crisis reached its zenith last week when Mozambique was compelled to cull approximately 45,000 infected hens that it had imported from South Africa. Namibia also took proactive measures by banning the import of South African poultry in September.
The consequences of this outbreak have extended beyond national borders, leading to a shortage of both eggs and chicken meat in several countries throughout southern Africa. With the closure of KFC restaurants in Lesotho, customers are left without their favorite fast-food chicken dishes. KFC Lesotho, however, has reassured its patrons that the closure is temporary and that the company is dedicated to resolving the supply chain issues. They have promised their customers that their restaurants will be reopening their doors as soon as the situation stabilizes. headtopics.com