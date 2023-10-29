Kohli falls for duck as England strike early in World Cup

England's David Willey (C) celebrates with teammate Moeen Ali after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli as India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) watches during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and EnglanIndia's star batsman Virat Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck as England's fast bowlers struck early blows in their must-win World Cup clash on Sunday.
Kohli remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. He started by scoring 85 in India's opening match against Australia and followed it up with a 55 not out (Afghanistan), 16 (Pakistan), 103 not out (Bangladesh).Kohli has scored 13,437 runs at an average of over 58 since his debut in 2008.
Woakes got one more to send Shreyas Iyer (four) back to the pavilion for four as India slipped to 40-3 in 12 overs. "We haven’t done ourselves justice," said England captain Jos Buttler."Playing against India in front of a full stadium is a great occasion. Hope we can play our best cricket. We are going with the same team." headtopics.com
It is to be noted here that the hosts are undefeated in their five matches, whereas, the defending champions are struggling very hard to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. England seem to have already done what was in their control. They have tried all 15 players in the original squad, tried to play with no care in the world, and even left out their vice-captain for three out of five games. Nothing has worked.