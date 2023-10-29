Kohli falls for duck as England strike early in World Cup

England's David Willey (C) celebrates with teammate Moeen Ali after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli as India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) watches during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and EnglanIndia's star batsman Virat Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck as England's fast bowlers struck early blows in their must-win World Cup clash on Sunday.

Kohli remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. He started by scoring 85 in India's opening match against Australia and followed it up with a 55 not out (Afghanistan), 16 (Pakistan), 103 not out (Bangladesh).Kohli has scored 13,437 runs at an average of over 58 since his debut in 2008.

Woakes got one more to send Shreyas Iyer (four) back to the pavilion for four as India slipped to 40-3 in 12 overs. "We haven’t done ourselves justice," said England captain Jos Buttler."Playing against India in front of a full stadium is a great occasion. Hope we can play our best cricket. We are going with the same team." headtopics.com

It is to be noted here that the hosts are undefeated in their five matches, whereas, the defending champions are struggling very hard to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. England seem to have already done what was in their control. They have tried all 15 players in the original squad, tried to play with no care in the world, and even left out their vice-captain for three out of five games. Nothing has worked.

England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup gameEngland win toss; elect to field first in World Cup duel with India مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs England Live scoreLucknow will host the much-anticipated clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Defending champions England's World Cup struggles not shaking their belief in ODI cricketDespite a challenging World Cup campaign, England's defending champions remain resolute in their commitment to the 50-over format, according to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. مزید پڑھ ⮕

KL Rahul looks to replace injury memories with 'triumph' in LucknowIndia batter KL Rahul is looking to create better memories in Lucknow as he prepares for the World Cup clash against England on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded EnglandAll-rounder Pandya hurt his ankle while looking to stop a shot with his leg مزید پڑھ ⮕