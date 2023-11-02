Kim Kardashian faces backlash for Arabic-themed Halloween pictures

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

24NEWSHD: Inaya Khan’s Halloween look ignites social media gossipInaya Khan’s Halloween look ignites social media gossip

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Here’s Juggun Kazim's spooky Halloween celebration with childrenHere’s Juggun Kazim's spooky Halloween celebration with children

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumesGeneric ghosts and vague vampires haunted the Hollywood picket lines this Halloween

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Mining faces gulf between ambition and reality on energy transitionMining faces gulf between ambition and reality on energy transition

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim AmericansWhite House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: If Pak vs NZ World Cup clash is washed out.. What happens next?The Pakistan vs. New Zealand clash in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, slated for November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore faces a looming threat from anticipated rain.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕