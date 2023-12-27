Kenyan Phone Tracking Programme Raises Surveillance Concerns

Kenyan digital rights campaigners warn that a phone tracking programme could lead to increased state surveillance and invasion of privacy. The government plans to roll out a Device Management System to trace counterfeit devices and curb fraud. The measure aims to prevent the loss of millions of dollars through evaded taxes and fraudulent calls, and boost cybersecurity.





