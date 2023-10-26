Japan policymakers jawbone markets as yen falls beyond key threshold

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese policymakers maintained their warning to investors against selling the yen on Thursday in the wake of the currency's renewed slide beyond 150 to the dollar, a level seen by traders as authorities' threshold for intervention.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also told reporters earlier on Thursday that authorities were watching markets "with a sense of urgency," but did not make any comment about intervention. While a weak yen boosts exporters' profits, it has recently become a headache for Japanese policymakers as it inflates the cost of raw material imports and households' cost of living.Authorities tend to escalate their warnings when currency intervention is imminent, saying they stand ready to take "decisive action" and that they won't rule out any options.

Sources have told Reuters a hike to an existing yield cap set just three months ago is being discussed as a possibility in the run-up to next week's policy meeting. Japan's core inflation hit 2.8% in September, exceeding the BOJ's 2% target for the 18th straight month, heightening expectations the central bank will soon end negative short-term rates and its yield curve control (YCC) policy. headtopics.com

