Jailed former Malaysian PM Najib Razak in hospital with COVID-19

Najib, aged 70, is reported to be in stable condition and is presently in quarantine and receiving treatment at the hospital, according to his aide, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing fever symptoms.

The former prime minister’s conviction is linked to the misappropriation of funds from 1MDB, a scandal that U.S. and Malaysian investigators estimate involved the theft of approximately $4.5 billion. Over $1 billion was allegedly channeled into accounts associated with Najib. The embezzled funds were utilized by various beneficiaries to purchase luxury assets, real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewelry, and even to finance the 2013 Hollywood film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Najib has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings. He was initially convicted in 2020 and commenced his prison sentence in August of the subsequent year when Malaysia’s highest court rejected his final appeal. This made him the first prime minister in Malaysia’s history to be incarcerated.

Najib has been hospitalized on several occasions for various health issues, including stomach ulcers and high blood pressure during his time in prison.Additionally, he has applied for a royal pardon, which, if granted, could potentially lead to a reduction in his sentence. Furthermore, Najib faces additional trials related to corruption charges.

