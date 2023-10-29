JUI-F Chief condemns Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Addressing a public rally, here on Saturday to express solidarity with Palestine, he strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinians.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also urged Muslim nations to unite to resolve the long-standing conflict in Palestine. Siraj appreciated Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan for holding a rally of millions in Turkey in favour of Palestinians and against Israel whereas Pakistani rulers are baton-charging the Muslims, who are gathering to express their solidarity their oppressed Palestinian brothers in Islamabad.

He recalled that the people of Pakistan have sent more than 100000 petitions to the UN and demanded an end to atrocities on Palestine, but the whole world turned their deaf ears to the plight of beleaguered Palestinians. headtopics.com

He lamented that Indian actors are expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people but the Ummah’s rulers have become heartless and silent spectators.Siarj maintained that they as Ummah stand with the Muslims of Gaza and until this cruelty stops, Israel’s aggression does not end, we will continue this movement.

Angelina Jolie slams Israeli Defence Forcces (IDF) for killing GazansStrongly condemns Hamas attacks on Israeli people مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine at UN calls for immediate ceasefireNew York: Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the ted Nations (UN), strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan calls Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians in besieged Gaza as ‘veritable genocide’Pakistan reiterated in UNGA its strong condemnation of the collective punishment of Gaza’s entire Palestinian population by Israel مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia says Israel's Gaza bombardment is against international lawHealth authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that 7,326 Palestinians had been killed مزید پڑھ ⮕

Morgan raises concerns about humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calls out Israel's actionsWhere are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? مزید پڑھ ⮕

Investors on edge as Middle East conflict intensifiesOn Friday, Israeli air and ground forces stepped up operations in the Gaza Strip مزید پڑھ ⮕