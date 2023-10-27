Justice Mazahir Naqvi served show cause notice in illegitimate assets case

Chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, this 5-member council delved into the allegations.

The heart of the matter was a corruption reference filed by Mian Dawood Advocate against Justice Mazahir Naqvi.These documents pointed to properties suspiciously acquired in the name of Justice Naqvi and his sons.One striking revelation was the purchase of a 2 kanal 4 marla plot in Gulberg, Lahore, in 2021 for a substantial sum of 4 crore 44 lakh. Shockingly, the declared value of this property was a staggering 7 crore 20 lakh, a clear inconsistency.

The plot took another twist when Justice Naqvi reportedly sold it in 2022 for a substantial 13 crores to his alleged frontman, Muhammad Safdar, declaring its worth as 4 crores 96 lakhs. These glaring disparities raised red flags. headtopics.com

Justice Mazahir Naqvi was also implicated in the purchase of a 4-kanal plot in St. John’s Park Cantt for a mere Rs 10 crore 70 lakh, despite its market value being a staggering Rs 65 crore. Intriguingly, frontman Safdar appeared to play a significant role in these transactions. He invited the judge’s sons, Mustafa Naqvi and Murtaza Naqvi, to acquire one kanal plots in Capital Smart City at remarkably low prices.

Mustafa Naqvi, in particular, seemed to receive special treatment, with substantial discounts provided by the Capital Smart City administration. The judge’s sons also became owners of four-marla commercial plots in Lahore Smart City, remarkably paying only Rs 9 lakh per plot when their current market value was an astounding 3 crores.Further investigation revealed the involvement of individuals like Zahid Rafiq and a man named Safdar, who appeared to act as facilitators and frontmen for the judge and his family. headtopics.com

