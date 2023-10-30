Judges, army officials can be held answerable under NAB law: Justice Mansoor

He expressed this view in a 27-page dissenting note regarding the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) amendments verdict.

The verdict, issued by a bench led by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, nullified certain amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 during the PDM-led government. During the case hearings, which were initiated following the amendments and filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a question arose about whether judges and members of the armed forces are exempt from NAB laws.

Justice Shah firmly rejected the notion that these groups are exempt, emphasizing that they are equally liable under the NAB Ordinance, just like any other public servant in Pakistan.He stressed the importance of courts adhering to the law and the Constitution of Pakistan, stating that no state organ should claim superiority over another under the principle of the “trichotomy of power.” headtopics.com

Justice Shah emphasized that courts should focus on upholding the Constitution and the law, regardless of popular sentiment, as they are not reliant on winning public support like political parties. He further clarified that all branches of the state have distinct functions, and each pillar of the state operates independently in its designated sphere of work.

The legislature legislates laws, the executive executes laws, and the judiciary interprets laws, with none having superiority over the others or the authority to encroach upon the functions of the others, said Justice Mansoor. headtopics.com

Regarding the petition filed by Imran Khan against the amendments, Justice Shah noted that the lawyer representing the petitioner failed to demonstrate how the amendments impacted fundamental rights.

Judges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice ShahSC judge's 27-page dissent note against court’s majority verdict in NAB amendments case released مزید پڑھ ⮕

ایکسپریس ایکسپرٹس ۔ 26 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءWhy NAB Gives Relief to Nawaz Sharif? | Express Experts | Express News مزید پڑھ ⮕

UAE freelance permits open new doors for Pakistani workersThe UAE Labour Law, encompassed in Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, explicitly emphasizes the necessity of a valid work permit for anyone seeking employment in the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Khalistan Council president says global community now accepts rogue India violated Canada sovereigntyThousands march, demand justice for Najar's murder, ahead of Khalistan referendum مزید پڑھ ⮕

NAB Amendments Case Update | Supreme Court Big Update | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Two terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Awaran gun battle: ISPRTwo terrorists were killed, while two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred during a gun battle in Awaran District of Balochistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕