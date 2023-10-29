IND vs ENG: Unwanted records made as Kohli, Root lost their wicket without scoring runs

Kohli and Root were dismissed for a duck for the first time.and England are playing in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, and during the pivotal encounter, an unwelcome record was created.

Virat Kohli and Joe Root, the third hitters for their respective sides, lost their wickets without registering a run for the first time in the history of the Cricket World Cup.For the first time in the 48 years history of Cricket World Cup, both Number 3 batters in the match have fallen for a Duck.In the opening over, David Willey removed Kohli for a nine-ball duck, and Jasprit Bumrah, who was in form at the time, claimed Root.

After 13 overs, the English batsmen had lost four wickets for a mere 45 runs, demonstrating the chaos the Indian bowlers have generated.When India batted first, they found it difficult to get runs on the treacherous Lucknow track right away. Shubman Gill, the first batsman, was removed after making nine runs, leaving his team down 26-1 after four overs.Kohli and Shreyas Iyer trailed him as the English bowlers persisted in pressuring the home team’s hitters, forcing them to settle for 40-3 in 11. headtopics.com

For once, it appeared as though the Blues might have to be content with a total of less than 200 runs, but Yadav made a crucial 49 runs, almost missing his half-century when he was caught by Chris Woakes at deep back point.Kohli’s 56-inning streak ends with duck against England

