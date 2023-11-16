IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Pakistan on first review of standby arrangement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it had reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on Wednesday on the first review of a nine-month standby arrangement (SBA), paving the way for Islamabad to receive a second tranche of around $700 million from the lender. Pakistan and the IMF on Wednesday concluded talks for the completion of the first review of a $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA) signed in July this year. Islamabad has already received $1.

2 billion from the fund and is expecting another $700 million after the completion of the latest review and formal approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. The development took place shortly after Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met IMF’s mission chief in Pakistan, Nathan Porter and the lender’s resident representative for the country, Esther Perez Tuiz. Kakar assured the IMF officials of Pakistan’s “enduring commitment” to reform agreements with the international lender, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sai

