ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Batting Underway Against South Africa

Pakistan is at sixth place in the ICC World Cup 2023 and needed to win all their remaining four matches for a place in semi finals.ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat England By 8 Wickets ...

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Batting Underway Against Netherlands In DelhiAustralia Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands in a World Cup clash today with Opener Travis Head failing to make the starting line-up. Head, who broke his hand in South Africa on the eve of the World Cup, misses out despite joining up with the Australian squad this week. مزید پڑھ ⮕

JP Duminy Praises De Kock for Three Centuries in Five ODI World Cup InningsSouth Africa's batting coach, JP Duminy, hailed Quinton de Kock's remarkable performance in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup as a 'pretty special effort' مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Shadab Admits To Struggles, Vows To Perform Against S. AfricaPakistan all-rounder and Vice Captain Shadab Khan has addressed his recent underwhelming performance and shed light on the team's determined spirit to win the remaining matches and make a strong comeback in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Yousuf reveals Babar Azam’s emotional breakdown after World Cup defeatAfter Pakistan's 2023 ICC Men's World Cup defeat to Afghanistan, current captain Babar Azam reportedly started crying مزید پڑھ ⮕

