ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Live

AdvertisementLost the last 3 matches, including an unexpected defeat to Afghanistan.In the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan started well but is now facing challenges. They’ve lost their last three matches, including an unexpected defeat to Afghanistan, which has disappointed both fans and former Pakistani cricketers, leading to criticism.

The PAK vs SA Cricket World Cup game is scheduled for Friday, October 27th, starting at 2:00 PM (IST).Disney+ Hotstar (India)Date: Friday, October 27th, 2023 Time: 01:30 PM IST Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiEngland and Sri Lanka to play must-win World Cup match. Both teams...

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs South Africa Live scoreYou can check the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates for the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka LiveEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Sri Lanka Live scoreEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Batting Underway Against South AfricaPakistan in the must win game against South Africa decides to bat first after winning the toss in ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for today's match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set A Target Of 271 Runs For South AfricaPakistan has set a target of 271 runs for South Africa in the26th match of ICC World Cup in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Earlier, Pakistan in the must win game against South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan bowled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. مزید پڑھ ⮕