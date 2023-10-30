ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka to face Afghanistan today in Pune

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan today in the 30th match of ICC World Cup 2023 in Pune.Both teams so far played five matches each in the mega event.

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Afghanistan vs Sri LankaAfghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Pune. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live scoreAfghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Pune. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sri Lanka suffers another blow with Lahiru Kumara’s World Cup exitDue to a thigh injury on Sunday, Sri Lanka's in-form speedster Lahiru Kumara was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: England Will Face India Today In LucknowEngland will face India today in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Both teams played five matches each so far in the tournament. India won all their matches and sitting at second place with ten points. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023, today's fixtures: N. Zealand take on Australia, Bangladesh to face NetherlandsTwo matches will be played today in the ICC World Cup 2023. In the first match, New Zealand will face Australia in Dharamsala at 10.00 am. Both teams so far played five matches each in the mega event. New Zealand won four while lost one match while Australia won three while lost two matches. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕