ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Reached Kolkata From Chennai

Pakistan cricket team reached Kolkata from Chennai to play their seventh match of ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan is in deep trouble to qualify for the semi finals as they lost their four matches out of six. Pakistan won two matches and are sitting on sixth place with four points.ICC World Cup 2023: Australia Set 389 Runs Target For New Zealand To Win ...

Pak vs SA: Pakistan chooses to bat first against South Africa after winning tossPak vs SA: Pakistan took initiative by winning toss and choosing to bat 1st in highly anticipated clash for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first against BangladeshThe Netherlands won the toss against Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live scoreIn the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands and Bangladesh will lock horns at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bangladesh and Netherlands out to boost faltering campaignsBangladesh will meet in the World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata today (Saturday). مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Pakistan vs South Africa Match 26South Africa emerged victorious against Pakistan by a mere wicket in the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. مزید پڑھ ⮕