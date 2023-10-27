ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Pakistan vs South Africa Match 26

This crucial win catapulted the Proteas to the top position on the points table with an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 2.032.

The thrilling match witnessed a series of twists and turns, making it one of the most memorable clashes in the tournament. South African skipper, Temba Bavuma, and his team faced a few hiccups during their chase of Pakistan’s target of 271. However, Aiden Markram’s impressive innings of 91 runs played a pivotal role in edging the Proteas closer to victory.

Pakistan, on the other hand, gave it their all, especially through their pace attack in the later stages of the match. With just one wicket needed to secure a win, they made it an agonizingly close contest. But Keshav Maharaj held his nerve and stood firm until the last minute, ultimately scoring the winning shot, sealing the deal for South Africa and leaving fans on the edge of their seats. headtopics.com

In the first innings, Pakistan was bowled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi was the star with the ball, taking four crucial wickets for 60 runs, while Marco Jansen contributed with figures of 3/49. Emerging pacer Gerald Coetzee also played a vital role by securing two wickets for 42 runs.

Pakistan faced early setbacks as their openers, Abdullah Shafique (9) and Imamul Haq (12), departed for low scores, courtesy of Marco Jansen’s precision. Skipper Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan tried to stabilize the innings with a partnership, but Rizwan was dismissed for 31 by Gerald Coetzee. Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, fought hard, amassing 50 runs before falling, and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 21 runs before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi. headtopics.com

