ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa hammer New Zealand by 190 runs

Set to chase a daunting 358, the in-form New Zealand batting lineup failed and could only raise 167 before being bundled out in the 36th over. Middle order batter Glenn Phillips waged a lone battle for New Zealand with a gutsy half-century, scoring 60 off 50 with the help of four boundaries and four sixes.

Opening batter will young 33 runs and Daryl Mitchell 24 runs were the other significant contributors for New Zealand while the rest of their batters failed to amass the double figures. Keshav Maharaj led the bowling attack for South Africa with 4 for 46, followed by Marco Jansen’s 3 for 31.

New Zealand after winning the toss invited South Africa to bat and removed their captain Temba Bavuma in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 38. Rassie Van Der Dussen then joined hands with Quinton De Kock to accumulate 200 runs for the second wicket in 189 balls.

Quinton De Kock completed his fourth century in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 during the partnership before Tim Southee sent him back courtesy of Glenn Phillips’ catch at the backward point.ICC World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Elected To Bat First Against Pakistan ...

