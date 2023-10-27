ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs South Africa Live score

Pakistan, the 1992 World Cup champions, have had a challenging start with two wins and three losses to India, Australia, and Afghanistan. and South Africa here, starting at 1:30 PM (PST). The PAK vs SA match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Pakistan, who won the World Cup in 1992, have faced a tough challenge in the tournament. They started with two wins but then experienced three one-sided losses to their rivals India, Australia, and neighboring Afghanistan.

South Africa, after a surprising defeat to the Netherlands, have rebounded with four victories, putting them in contention for the semi-finals.In their recent encounters, Pakistan has been victorious in six out of the last ten matches against South Africa, with one of their wins being a 49-run victory at Lord’s during the 2019 World Cup. headtopics.com

South Africa has been performing exceptionally well in the World Cup, with three instances of scoring over 350 runs. In addition, they’ve managed to score 137, 143, and 144 runs in the final 10 overs of different matches.

