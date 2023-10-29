ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after England vs India Match 29

In a thrilling encounter, India secured their sixth victory of the tournament, defeating defending champions England by a substantial margin of 100 runs in Lucknow. As a result, India now leads the points table, solidifying their position as one of the top contenders for this year’s title.India’s dominant performance against England not only earned them a comfortable victory but also catapulted them to the top of the table with an impressive net run rate.

Defending champions England, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the table, having secured only two points from six matches. Their struggles in the tournament have raised questions about their ability to retain the title.

With the group stage progressing, the competition is heating up, and the road to the semi-finals is becoming increasingly intense. As the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semi-finals, the battle for those coveted spots is bound to intensify in the coming matches. headtopics.com

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is far from over, and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting more exciting clashes as the tournament unfolds. The final is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on November 19, promising a spectacular culmination to this thrilling competition.

