ICC World Cup 2023: Shadab Admits To Struggles, Vows To Perform Against S. Africa

Talking to media in a press conference, Shadab Khan said that we have not played good cricket but have bounced back from such situations.

He added that our bowling has not been up to the mark in the tournament so far. Hopefully, our bowlers will put up a better show in the remaining matches. Shadab Khan said that team know how to get out of bad positions as all matches are do-or-die for us but he is hopeful that better days will start from today.

The green shirts will now play south Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England – all the games are now must win for them, if they want to qualify for the semis.ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat England By 8 Wickets ... headtopics.com

