The pressure is mounting on Babar Azam and his men as they find themselves in a precarious situation with just two wins in six games, totaling four points on the tournament table.

For Pakistan to secure a spot in the World Cup playoffs, their clearest route is to see Australia stumble in three of their four remaining matches. However, this appears unlikely given that two of these games are against comparatively weaker opponents – Afghanistan and Bangladesh. As a result, Pakistan is pinning their hopes on potential upsets in the tournament.

In addition to Australia’s challenges, Pakistan will need New Zealand to win three of their remaining matches, with one victory coming against Pakistan themselves. If Australia avoids any significant upsets but loses to New Zealand, then Net Run Rate (NRR) could become a critical factor in determining their fate.New Zealand must defeat Australia in Match 27.Sri Lanka must overcome Afghanistan in Match 30.New Zealand must beat South Africa in Match 32. headtopics.com

If, by some miraculous turn of fate, all these results materialize as Pakistan hopes, then India will finish with 18 points, New Zealand with 14, South Africa with 12, and Pakistan with 10 points, edging out Australia and Sri Lanka, who would be tied at 8 points each. However, it’s important to note that Australia remains a formidable opponent, and their win against Bangladesh in Match 43 could throw another curveball into Pakistan’s plans.

The if’s and but’s of this scenario will become clearer for Pakistan by next mid-week, and their World Cup dreams will continue to hang in the balance, with their fortunes changing with each twist and turn in the tournament’s results. Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await the outcome of these critical matches as the World Cup drama unfolds. headtopics.com

