ICC World Cup 2023: India Set A 230-Run Target For England In Lucknow

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: India vs England Live scoreLucknow will host the much-anticipated clash between India and England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: England Will Face India Today In LucknowEngland will face India today in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Both teams played five matches each so far in the tournament. India won all their matches and sitting at second place with ten points. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: England Batting Underway Against India In LucknowIndia batting is underway against England in 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Both teams played five matches each so far in the tournament. India won all their matches and sitting at second place with ten points. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Sharma, Rahul look to rebound India's innings against EnglandIndia skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his class by notching up a fifty for India against England in 29th match of the World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set A Target Of 271 Runs For South AfricaPakistan has set a target of 271 runs for South Africa in the26th match of ICC World Cup in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Earlier, Pakistan in the must win game against South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan bowled out for 270 runs in 46.4 overs. مزید پڑھ ⮕