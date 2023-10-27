ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Rizwan Completes 2,000 ODI Runs

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completed 2,000 one-day international runs in the World Cup game against South Africa in Chennai today.

The 31-year-old reached the personal milestone when he opened his account with a boundary off fast bowler Marco Jansen after Pakistan opted to bat at the Chidambaram Stadium.ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan To Face South Africa Today ...

ICC World Cup 2023: Aussies crush Netherlands to maintain winning streakAustralia continued their magnificent run in the ICC World Cup 2023, thrashing the Netherlands by a record 309 runs. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Australia vs Netherlands HighlightsAustralia continued their magnificent run in the ICC World Cup 2023, thrashing the Netherlands by a record margin of 309 runs مزید پڑھ ⮕

Yousuf reveals Babar Azam’s emotional breakdown after World Cup defeatAfter Pakistan's 2023 ICC Men's World Cup defeat to Afghanistan, current captain Babar Azam reportedly started crying مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runsAustralia beat Netherlands by 309 runs and achieved the biggest victory of the Cricket World Cup. In pursuit of the target of 400 runs, the Netherlands were bowled out for 90 runs. Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest century of the mega event and was declared the man of the match. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Batting Underway Against South AfricaPakistan in the must win game against South Africa decides to bat first after winning the toss in ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for today's match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕