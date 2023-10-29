ICC World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali fit to play for Pakistan against Bangladesh

Abdul Razzaq names three possible replacements for Babar Azam as Pakistan Test captainThe Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel regularly monitors the right-hand pacer and will also make the decision on his participation against Bangladesh.

Monday is the first day of training for the Pakistan cricket team in Kolkata as they get ready for the crucial encounter against Bangladesh. Hasan had a fever the day before the match, which meant he was out of Pakistan’s suspenseful encounter against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

It is important to highlight that Pakistan has played a dismal game in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, winning just two of its matches against the comparatively inferior teams of Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. headtopics.com

Following that, for the first time in the big event’s history, Babar Azam’s team lost four straight games against South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, and India.chances of making it to the semi-finals of the event have become more precarious as even if they win their final three games against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England, they will still need to rely on the results of other teams, which is almost unfeasible.

