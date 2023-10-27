ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Set A Target Of 271 Runs For South Africa

Pakistan has set a target of 271 runs for South Africa in the26th match of ICC World Cup in Chennai.Earlier, Pakistan in the must win game against South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Saud Shakeel remained top scorer with 52 while skipper Babar Azam made 50 runs.ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Batting Underway Against South Africa ...ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat England By 8 Wickets ...

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well.

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Rizwan Completes 2,000 ODI RunsPakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completed 2,000 one-day international runs in the World Cup game against South Africa in Chennai today. The 31-year-old reached the personal milestone when he opened his account with a boundary off fast bowler Marco Jansen after Pakistan opted to bat at the Chidambaram Stadium.

ICC World Cup 2023: Aussies crush Netherlands to maintain winning streakAustralia continued their magnificent run in the ICC World Cup 2023, thrashing the Netherlands by a record 309 runs.

