ICC World Cup 2023: India Thrash England By 100 Runs In Lucknow

India thrashed England by 100 runs in the 29th match of ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow.Earlier, batting first india scored 229 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted 50 overs.

Opener Rohit sharma remained top scorer with 87 runs off 101 balls. he smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his innings.Kl Rahul scored 39 runs while jasprit bumrah added 16 runs.In reply chasing 230, england were bundled out for 129 runs in 34.5 overs.For india, mohammed shami bagged four while jasprit bumrah took three wickets. kuldeep yadav grabbed two wickets.This is the sixth consecutive win for india. they are leading the table with 12 points.

