ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenario, teams, schedule, hosting rights

One of the most prestigious tournaments of the International Cricket Council, the ICC Champions Trophy, will be played after a long gap of eight years in 2025.is given the honor of hosting this prestigious tournament. But there are some dark clouds looming over the rights to host.

The ICC spokesperson confirmed to the international cricketing media that the decision was approved by the ICC board back in 2021.The news of qualification criteria came as a surprise to some of the cricket boards that are not a part of the World Cup as well as those who are currently a part of it.

England and Bangladesh are at the bottom of the points table currently with only one win from six matches played. With only three matches remaining, both teams need to level up their performance to make it into the top seven.As mentioned above only the teams who finished the top seven in the group stage of the ICC World Cup 2023 will take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This means that the teams who missed out on the qualification for the World Cup will not be a part of the upcoming tournament. headtopics.com

It is worth mentioning that the recently finished Asia Cup 2023 was also set to be hosted by Pakistan, but due to India intervening made it impossible. They refused to travel to Pakistan due to “political tensions” between the two nations.

ICC Announces Qualification Process for 2025 Champions TrophyInternational Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the qualification criteria for the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy, set to be hosted by Pakistan. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC announces lineup for 2025 Champions Trophy in PakistanIn a major development, it has been confirmed that the top 7 teams from the ongoing ODI World Cup in India will secure their spots in the tournament, with Pakistan being the eighth team as the host nation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sri Lanka suffers another blow with Lahiru Kumara’s World Cup exitDue to a thigh injury on Sunday, Sri Lanka's in-form speedster Lahiru Kumara was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh requires 230 runs to win againt NetherlandsAfter winning the toss, the Netherlands decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

“Bad umpiring” led to Pakistan’s defeat against South Africa, says Harbhajan, IrfanFormer Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan believe that Pakistan's match against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia won by 5 runs against New Zealand in a nail-biting matchAustralia emerged victorious in the nail-biting match against New Zealand by 5 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023 encounter مزید پڑھ ⮕