ICC Announces Qualification Process for 2025 Champions Trophy

The qualification process is set to be highly competitive, with the top seven sides from the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 securing their positions in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Notably, Pakistan, being the host nation, will not participate in the qualification process and is automatically included in the tournament.

This system for qualification was originally approved by the ICC Board back in 2021. It was introduced as part of the restructuring of the competition, transforming it into an eight-team tournament set to take place within the 2024-31 cycle of international cricket events.

However, there is controversy surrounding this announcement, as several team boards were allegedly not informed by the ICC about the qualification being linked to the results of the World Cup. This has left teams like Zimbabwe, Ireland, and the West Indies out of contention for the 2025 Champions Trophy, as they failed to qualify for the World Cup. headtopics.com

It’s worth mentioning that in November 2021, the ICC revealed a comprehensive schedule of global cricketing events for both men and women throughout the 2024-31 cycle. This schedule includes two editions of the Champions Trophy, to be held in 2025 and 2029.

In the previous two editions of the Champions Trophy, held in 2013 and 2017, India and Pakistan emerged as champions. These tournaments featured the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings.Additionally, it has been confirmed that the 2027 World Cup will be a 14-team tournament. This World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. headtopics.com

The ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 has continued to be a source of excitement and determination for participating teams. Even teams that have been eliminated from contention for the semi-finals, such as Bangladesh, are aiming to finish in the top eight of the tournament rankings. This is because a top-eight ranking is a requirement for participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, a goal that keeps hope and motivation alive for teams in the competition.

Toyota Unveils New Electric Vehicles at the Japan Mobility ShowThe company also revealed plans to transition to the Tesla-derived NACS plug for its electric vehicles in North America by 2025. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh requires 230 runs to win againt NetherlandsAfter winning the toss, the Netherlands decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

“Bad umpiring” led to Pakistan’s defeat against South Africa, says Harbhajan, IrfanFormer Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan believe that Pakistan's match against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Australia won by 5 runs against New Zealand in a nail-biting matchAustralia emerged victorious in the nail-biting match against New Zealand by 5 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023 encounter مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Australia vs New Zealand HighlightsAustralia emerged victorious, edging out New Zealand by a mere five runs in the 27th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch India vs EnglandCricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and England on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. مزید پڑھ ⮕