It's a boy! actress Manal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram become parents

As the news of the arrival of their little guest spread like wildfire, the Pakistani showbiz industry was quick to shower the couple with warm wishes and congratulations. Fans, too, flooded the post with heartfelt messages, expressing their good wishes for Ahsan, Manal, and their precious baby boy.Sindh minister enhances public grievance resolution through integration of key services

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Reference against IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani filed to SJCA reference has been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Islamabad High Court Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Killing of Pakistani doctor senseless act of violence: envoyISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has condemned the murder of Dr Talat Jehan Khan, who was stabbed to death in Conroe, city north of Houston.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Ambassador Masood khan has condemned the murder of Dr. Talat Jehan KhanAmbassador Masood khan has condemned the murder of Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, who was stabbed to death in Conroe, a small city north of Houston. He has expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Dr. Khan came to the United States in late 90s from Karachi.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Ex-PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan PartyEx-minister met Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, discuss political situation of the country

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Naimal Khawar dedicates artwork to Gaza mothersNaimal Khawar Khan dedicates her artwork to mothers of Gaza

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕